Bourda Market murder suspect on the run

POLICE are seeking to apprehend and question a suspect in the killing of 34-year-old Omesh Chetram, formerly of Unity, East Coast Demerara, who was fatally stabbed to the abdomen during an argument with another man on Robb Street, between Alexander and Bourda Streets Georgetown, at about 23:30 hrs on Saturday.

A police press release said Chetram and the suspect had been engaged in a heated row, during which he was stabbed in the lower region of his abdomen with a knife, and was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC). The suspect made good his escape after committing the act, but has since been identified.

Chetram had, sometime ago, left his home to seek work in Georgetown. While in the city, he developed an addiction for illicit drugs; and to accommodate this habit, he began doing odd jobs for vendors in the Bourda Market area.

Vendors told the Guyana Chronicle that Chetram “used to be around”, but had been a ‘drug addict’, and they were unsure what had caused the incident that had led to his demise.