Blankenburg fatal accident… Contractor to place adequate reflectors, signs on road

FOLLOWING the recent fatal accident which claimed the lives of two siblings on the Blankenburg Public road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), Traffic Chief Dion Moore has advised the contractor who is presently rehabilitating the roadway to place thereon reflectors and adequate reflectorized materials, along with information signs, warning signs, and command signs to guide road users, so they can get to their destinations safely.

Mark Halley and Michelle Francis, who were on Tuesday last both involved in a tragic accident which claimed the lives of their two children: two-year-old Marvin Halley and seven-year-old Tina Francis, have been listed as being in stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

The 32-year-old Halley, who was driving the vehicle at time of the accident, together with the mother of the children and police constable Casper Carter, who were also in the vehicle, sustained injuries in the accident. The parents and the children were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where the children were pronounced dead and later taken to Ezekiel Funeral Parlour. The parents were then transferred in an unconscious state to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where they were admitted. The police constable was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

Halley, a mason and part-time taxi driver, was reportedly driving Toyota Primo PVV 38 heading to Parika, East Bank Essequibo at approximately 02:45 hrs on Tuesday morning to drop off the police constable who is stationed in Bartica. He was carrying his family along for the drive when, at a section of the Blankenburg road that is presently under construction, Halley lost control of the vehicle and crashed into two other vehicles before landing in a nearby drain.