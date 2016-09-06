BIT trains 6,000 in last three years

SOME 6,000 Guyanese have, in the last three years, received technical training through Board of Industrial Training (BIT)-sponsored programmes, providing expertise especially for the timber and mining firms here.Minister within the Social Protection Ministry, Mr. Keith Scott, made the disclosure recently while installing new board members of the BIT, whom he challenged to ensure “quality assurance” is maintained in the courses available to trainees, a release from that ministry has said.

“Between the years 2013 and the present, BIT has trained 6,000 persons and has established closer ties with the Central Recruitment & Manpower Agency (CRMA) in respect of job placements for their trainees. BIT’s expansion of the HDEO (Heavy Duty Equipment Operator) programmes is directly catering for the timber and mining industries, and ties in with the Ministry’s focus on Occupational Health & Safety Practices,” Scott said as he lauded BIT’s expansion, which also caters for ‘differently-abled’ persons who are determined to lead productive lives.

The minister said BIT’s drive and emphasis on technical skills in every field have been surpassing those of other agencies. He is impressed with the reviews BIT has been receiving, and expects the new Board to further address the increasing demands for industrial skills nationwide.

Mr. Clinton Williams has been returned as Chairman of BIT. The other Board members are Ganesh Singh, Michael Turner, Penelope Harris, Rushanna DeJesus, Friedel Issacs, Krishna Sharma, former Labour Minister Manzoor Nadir; Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Social Protection, Lorene Baird; and a representative from the Ministry of Business.

Williams also said he was pleased with the direction BIT has taken and with the positive feedback it has received, “which only emphasises that we are heading in the right direction,” he said. “BIT has received full support from both the past government (when it was in power) and the present government, and the submissions for the 2017 budget were derived directly from BIT’s five-year Strategic Plan (2015 to 2020). This signifies that BIT, as an apolitical agency, directly contributes to the wellbeing of all Guyanese,” Williams concluded.

Scott noted that the new BIT leadership has a wealth of experience, including that of former Minister Nadir, who is representing the Parliamentary Opposition on the Board.

“This experience should be channelled towards improving the quality of training offered to persons, to ensure greater prospects for employment of graduates and greater recognition of qualifications, especially for those seeking to further their training,” Scott said.

BIT was established under the Industrial Training Act, Chapter 39:04 of the Laws of Guyana. Its membership comprises representatives of employers, and employees’ organisations along with Government representation. The Board offers technical and vocational skills training to youths, adults and apprentices, equipping them with marketable skills in a variety of occupations in various sectors, including engineering, building construction, electrical, heavy-duty equipment operation, information technology, and in the clerical, medical and forestry fields. BIT caters particularly to young persons who have not completed their secondary education. Those persons can apply through the Regional Democratic Councils, online at www.bit.gov.gy, via email at admin@bit-gy.com, or visit the main office at Lot 33 North Road, Lacytown.