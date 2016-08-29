Best Behaviour …Granger urges top-to-bottom “best behaviour”

THE People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) wrapped up its 19th Biennial Congress on Sunday with President David Granger remaining firmly in charge of the 59-year-old political organisation and charging his members to be on their best behaviour. Unchallenged for the post, President Granger was returned to the helm. His deputy Basil Williams, who is also Attorney General, was also returned to his position as chairman unchallenged and so was Ronald Bulkan as Treasurer. Bulkan is the Minister of Communities.

In other results coming out of the congress, Social Protection Minister Volda Lawrence and Public Health Minister Dr George Norton, were both returned as vice chairs. The ministers faced a stiff challenge by Attorney-at-law, James Bond. Bond in a Facebook post before the official results were released disclosed that Lawrence amassed 396 votes; Norton 227 and he secured 148. Clement Corlette received eight votes. “The results show that the party members are prepared to embrace youths at the helm; it’s noteworthy to mention this was a one-week campaign and only two days on the floor campaigning,” Bond, a one-time challenger for the PNCR’s presidential candidacy, said. He noted: “Regions: Two, Three, Six, Nine, and 10, we note your outstanding support, East Bank, East Coast and the Overseas Chapter we salute you. As we hold the line of battle comrades and link our arms in unity, we will continue to fight those forces which may attempt to divide us. We recognise the clear message that has been sent. It is now left for us to take up the mantle. Onward, Upwards all are we, Vanguards of our Party and the Green Economy.”

For Dr Norton’s part, many felt that the current storm over the medical bond had affected his candidacy, but he prevailed. Norton told a news conference last Friday that he believes his political future is intact. “I have given my best to the PNCR…for 23 years. I have worked for the party…my track record will show my comrades my intentions are noble, that I in no way would jeopardise the party knowingly and I expect that my comrades who have supported me over the years would judge me by my work and give me their support,” he had said.

Meanwhile, in his charge to the elected officers Granger said that the PNCR must show leadership, stewardship, fellowship and statesmanship. The Leader said that the PNCR must show leadership to the Partnership (APNU), noting that it must inspire and advise, and that “from top to bottom the coalition must be on its best behaviour.”

The PNCR leader reminded that social cohesion was a central plank of the Party and the Coalition, in an obvious reference to recent remarks by the Opposition Leader, Brigadier Granger said “we are faced with reckless, racists ranting; we must not go into the gutter with them…” The Leader called on the recently elected leaders of the PNCR to show stewardship to members and supporters, he said “we are their servants; they delegated us to represent them.”

In his opening address at the Congress, President Granger told party members that the PNCR founded 59 years ago on 5th October, 1957, by Forbes Burnham and Joseph Lachhmansingh, “Rests securely on our sacred institutions – our Constitution, our supreme law; the biennial Delegates’ Congress, our supreme decision-making assembly; our quarterly General Council, which administers the party between Congresses and our monthly Central Executive Committee, which functions as a quasi-board of directors.”

He said the PNCR’s ideology is inspired, largely, by the ideas of Forbes Burnham, its Founder-Leader, noting that the late leader’s ideas grew out of historical experience and social action. “He employed these ideas as instruments to transform society. The local situation in British Guiana, during his childhood and adolescence and the international situation and intellectual currents in the British Empire convinced him of the injustice of colonialism and the common destiny of the Caribbean peoples. The unequal distribution of wealth and the denial of opportunity to the masses – at the global, regional and local levels – combined to mould Forbes Burnham’s thought.”

Granger said that the PNCR, over the past four years established three new institutions to ensure that our Founder’s ideas continue to inform current leaders and inspire future generations: the Burnham Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) promotes education of the young. BEST, every year, awards bursaries to children from each region, who have passed the National Grade Six Assessment examinations; the Burnham Book Trust (BBT) publishes and reprints the texts of Forbes Burnham’s Congress addresses and other major political

speeches, which express his ideas and the evolution of our party and the Burnham Research Institute (BRI) which preserves the works and conducts research into the Founder-Leader’s ideas and life. He said the BRI enables researchers and scholars to study and discuss Forbes Burnham’s life’s work. These organisations are essential to understanding the PNCR’s policies and the Founder’s vision for the transformation of Guyana. The congress was held under the theme: “PNCR the Vanguard of Green Economy.”