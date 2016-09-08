Beauty of the week

THIS AMERINDIAN beauty hails from the little hinterland community of Ituni but resided in the mining town of Linden for years. The phenomenal Toshanna Kezia Allicock has captivated the hearts of many with her charm.Her beauty, congeniality and intelligence have landed her the title of Miss Linden Town Week 2011 and she has modeled for various entities and events in the past. Taking it on the lighter side of life presently Toshanna has been focusing on becoming not only a beauty ambassador but a product of academia. Being one of Linden’s top CSEC students in 2010 achieving even grades ones, Toshanna is currently pursuing her degree in marketing management.

He favourite thought is; Man is by nature a political animal (Aristotle)