Be your brother’s keeper

–and join the fight against suicide, urges PAHO/WHO Rep.

By Ravin Singh

GUYANESE are being urged to extend a helping hand or be a brother’s keeper for those with suicidal thoughts as Guyana continues to intensify efforts to curb its alarming suicide rate.

A suicide prevention walk themed “Connect, communicate, care”, held on Sunday to coincide with World Prevention of Suicide Day, was hosted by the Mental Health Unit of the Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force and the non-governmental organisation Prevention of Teenage Suicide (POTS). It commenced at 07:30 hrs, and attracted a few hundred vibrant young people who were eager to campaign for a national cause. Departing its downtown Georgetown starting point at Main and Quamina Streets with positive music blaring from an accompanying music set, the procession made its way to the National Park, which was the destination point.

There, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) Representative in Guyana, Dr. William Adu-Crow, challenged the walkers with the foregoing charge and made a short presentation in reference to the theme of the walk.

He explained that the three elements in the theme can contribute positively to reducing cases of suicide, and that institutions such as churches, mandirs and mosques have a critical role to play in helping people to connect – one factor which can contribute to reduction in cases of suicide.

He noted that Guyanese who are ‘in the know’ need to communicate with those who might not know what is going on in the country. He said people need to be made aware that suicide is a serious issue in Guyana, and they should play their part in helping to address it.

To so do, he said, there needs to be communication throughout the country. There is need for people to care for each other, Dr. Adu Crow said. “We have to care for one another. To care means it’s not only for the health care professionals, but all of us need to care.”

If someone can make a difference in one person’s life, he said, then it must be looked at as one saved life, which has a tremendous impact.

“You need to be your brother’s keeper in helping to address this problem… We have to have friends, and we need to be our brother’s keeper”, he said as he reiterated that “if you can talk to someone who is contemplating suicide, chances are you can save that person’s life.”

Reports suggest that, since 2009, Guyana has been able to reduce its suicide rate, but Dr. Adu Crow said this year has seen an increase.

Mental health teams remain optimistic that the suicide rate will be reduced, as the country has adopted a mental health strategy. And even with experts, facilities and a mental health strategy, head of the Mental Health Unit at the Public Health Ministry, Dr. Bhiro Harry, believes reduction is “a humungous task”.

Dr. Harry, who also participated in the awareness walk, pointed out that suicide is not unique to Guyana, as other countries struggle with the issue. However, he noted that while a lot is being done, what is being done could never be enough.

“A lot is being done in Guyana to address the issue of suicide, but it can never be enough. Luckily, we have a national plan in Guyana and we are working in accordance with that plan. We are working on training people all across the country to deal with people with suicidal behaviour,” he said.

Examining the purpose of awareness walks such as Sunday’s, Dr. Harry said a lot of stigma is attached to suicide and suicidal thoughts, and this underscores the need for people to know it is okay to talk about suicide.

“People need to understand that it is okay to talk about suicidal behaviour and ask for help. It is okay, and it is necessary. We have so many stories where people sought help, and today those are success stories. So we are here today to spread the word that it is okay to talk about (suicide) and share your problems with people.”

He said that talking about suicide does not mean a person is putting negative thoughts in someone’s head. What it means, he said, is that an individual expressing a suicidal thought gets opportunity to get help from the person to whom the thought is expressed.

Guyana has, over the years, been ranked as having the highest suicide rate in the world, with a staggering 44 victims per every 100,000.