Baracara residents refuse to sign off on substandard work

RESIDENTS of Baracara, a community along the Canje River in East Berbice, are displeased with the substandard work being done to the revetment just outside an area which houses the village’s lone primary school and health and community centres.The relevant signatories are refusing to sign the document that signals their approval of the work done, thus the contractor has been unable to receive his $7.1M payment.

Their protest action held last week has resulted in the Region Six Senior Superintendent of Works, Mr. Ruhullah Ali, visiting the riverine community last Wednesday, accompanied by Regional Works Committee member Mr. Edwin Abdullah, contactor Mark Gupta, and members of the print media.

During an inspection of the works, it was noticed that the back filling had been poorly done, and was not completed to specification. Further, walkways were damaged and were not re-erected. Several piles were protruding from the ground, constituting a hazard, as children and older persons have to access the areas. It was suggested that those should be flattened or filled over. It was further noticed that Bullet Wood, the specified lumber, had not been used.

At least 15 per cent of the work needs to be completed before payment is allowed. Thus the contractor is to return to the area with his machinery, including a dredge, to complete the job, which will now cost approximately G$1M, but that will be at his expense.

Meanwhile, CDC Chairman Mr. Marshall Thompson said he was unaware of the project, and had not seen the bill of quantities during the initial stages of the project. He said he became aware of the situation only after a delegation from the Regional Administration visited last month, when the Bill of Quantities was first presented, long after the project had commenced.

Thompson said regional officials had not consulted anyone on their plans, nor had they disclosed what money was available to execute those plans, nor is he aware who is the engineer that had done the measurement, as he is yet to see the person on site.

However, although the work is yet to be completed, the Chairman said and he three other residents had, for a few days, worked as labourers on the project, which is continuing with a workforce from outside the community.

“Personally, I believe they should have consulted the CDC staff, as we are not aware of the contract or the price,” Thompson said, adding: “If consultations were done, we would have suggested that the revetment be extended at least a hundred feet outwards, because the protruding areas are dry land; and it seems as though there is some sort of corruption, as residents should be made aware of what is happening in their community.”

Adding her comments, Headmistress Kim Sampson said that when the revetment work commenced, it included the front of the school, yet no one had either consulted or informed her about the Bill of Quantities. However, two weeks ago, she was introduced to the contractor, who now wants her to affix her signature to the document approving the unsatisfactory work done.

“The materials, I was told, (had) to be Bullet Wood; they used instead young Mora,” Sampson said. “That was why the residents had stopped the work; the Mora had worm holes. The revetment should protrude more, and add dirt to fill the area; but, instead the already solid area was graded by the machinery. They should not have graded the area; they should have brought dirt and filled the area… I did not know what was to be done; they said nothing, but now they want me to sign for the contractor to get payment,” she complained.