Banks DIH awards successful NGSA students

BANKS DIH Limited has presented bursaries to 24 children of shareholders and employees who were successful at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).On Saturday at the company’s Sports Club at Thirst Park, Gavin Todd, Engineering Executive of Banks DIH Limited congratulated the recipients of bursaries and challenged them to strive for excellence during their secondary school lives.

“Today, Banks DIH limited is joining with your loved ones in saying thanks to you for showing us your strengths and potentials. We honour you with bursaries which will, among other things, assist you in secondary school over the next five years,” Todd said.

He also informed the students of the career options available at the beverage giant.

Communications Manager Troy Peters said the bursary awards ceremony was an important event on the annual calendar of Banks DIH Limited. Peters said the beverage giant was committed to the educational development of the children of its employees and shareholders.

The 2016 recipients are: Anjali Maharaj, Reuel Prashad, Tsalaya Congreaves, Jochen Camacho, Isabella Balli, Raoul Nicholls, Danielle Khan, Monita White, Tsayahpet Adams, Roy Khadoo, Shaleeza Hamid, Aditya Challu, Zeelina Khan, Jorryn Payne, Mark Bentinck, Arvin Deodat, Mariel Hopkinson, Julisha Moses, Ambika Singh, Shania Lall, Beyonce Schultz, Dillaine Marville, Jamal Austin and Akency Durante.