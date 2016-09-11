Bandits grab $1M+ in items from newly-wed Port Mourant couple

ACCORDING to information received, at some time between September 1st and 8th, bandits entered the home of the Bheemsinghs, a young, recently married couple living at Lot 370 Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne but having left the country to visit the USA. The bandits carted off items estimated in value at over $1 million.The couple had reportedly secured their premises before leaving the country; but on September 9th, at about 20:25 hrs, Savitri Rameshwar, mother of the female victim, was informed by neighbours that the light to the downstairs of her daughter’s home was off. Suspecting something was amiss, she and others went over to the house and checked. They found the front door broken, and as they ventured further inside, they noticed that the entire house was ransacked.

Among the items stolen are a television set, DVD player, clothing, cosmetics; and a quantity of jewelry, which included gold and diamonds, all with a total value of $1.1 million.

The police have since launched an investigation, and several persons were held for questioning, but they have all been subsequently released.