Aunt treated niece like a slave

– must pay almost $1M as compensation

“I FELT like a slave.” Those were the words uttered by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan as she read the testimony of a 16-year-old girl who was trafficked by her aunt, Joyce Lawrence, for labour exploitation.Magistrate McLennan on Monday found 43-year-old Lawrence guilty of trafficking her underage niece between December 12 and 14, 2014 at Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara by means of threat.

The businesswoman was also found guilty of unlawfully withholding the teen’s identification card between December 1 and December 28, 2014, at Samatta Point, while being the employer of the young lady.

The underage teen had worked with her aunt at Makawau night club in Aishalton in 2014, but was transported to Georgetown to work to repay a debt after the teen had reportedly stolen the women’s money.

The aunt had made an agreement with the teen’s parents which involved the teen working for one year for $30,000 per month, from which $15,000 would be deducted to repay the debt.

The magistrate deemed the woman’s actions as ‘modern day slavery’ during her summing up of evidence, as she explained that, from the victim’s testimony, she was taken to Lawrence’s Samatta Point home and forced into cleaning the home, preparing meals for the family, and taking care of the woman’s children.

The teen’s testimony revealed that, upon arrival at her aunt’s home, she had her ID card taken away and was told by her aunt: “You don’t try nothing and get away, cause if ya try anything I’ll take you to the police.”

During the period at her aunt, she was impregnated; and when the aunt found out, the teen was beaten and taunted. On November 26, 2015 the baby was born and the teen continued to work for her aunt.

The magistrate ruled that Lawrence, under cross-examination, failed to say how much money was owed, or how much money was being paid. Also, she admitted to trafficking the teen from Aishalton to her home.

McLennan explained to the court that, based upon the evidence, the teen was compelled and forced into ‘debt bondage.’

“The victim was merely a child and was forced to take on duties as if she was an adult” the Chief Magistrate told the court during her ruling.

Nevertheless, after his client was found guilty, Lawrence’s attorney, Euclin Gomes, begged the magistrate to be merciful and give his client a suspended sentence.

Prosecutor Inspector Neville Jeffers explained that the victim, while in protective custody for the past eight months, had racked up a bill of $616,000 for accommodation, food, clothing, and other stuff for herself and the baby.

The magistrate fined the businesswoman $50,000 or eight weeks’ imprisonment for withholding the teen’s ID card, and ordered her to give the teen $884,000 before September 30, or serve one year in prison.

This money covers loss of income, emotional distress, transport back to Aishalton, and temporary housing.