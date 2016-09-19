Athletes perform favourably at IGG trials

LINDEN’s Chantoba Bright, Compton Caesar, Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Anfernee Headecker, Kenisha Phillips, and SUR’s Tyrell Peters,are just some of the athletes that the AAG will be looking at when they decide on Guyana’s athletics team to this year’s Inter-Guiana Games (IGG); after the athletes performed favourably at yesterday’s trials at the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora.

Others performing creditably for the day included GDF’s Lloyd McCurdy, and Running Brave’s Avon Samuels.

The day’s activities got started more than two hours behind schedule, with the girls’ 100m where Kenisha Phillips, who has been off the scene for awhile now,showed that she is still a force to be reckoned with.Phillips was in fine form as she blazed the trail to win the event in 12.09s. She then went on to complete the sprint double later by taking the 200m in 25.08s.

Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School’s (CWSS) Onasha Rogers was just 0.30s behind Phillips in the 100m, while in the 200m,Deshanna Skeete took second place(behind Phillips) with a time of 25.32sec.

Skeete would also play second fiddle in the 400m;this time losing to Avon Samuels who,with a substantial lead,took the event in 58.66s,bettering the 59.46s clocked by Skeete.

The boy’s 100m and 200m sprints saw Peters and Ceasar each emerging victorious;with Peters prevailing in the 100m,and Ceasar taking the 200m.

Running finals by time, Peters and Ceasar found themselves being pitted against each other in heat one of four. As the two pushed each other to the limit,Peters triumped in the 100m with a time of 10.57s, just edging out Compton’s 10.61s.

Compton returned with a vengeance in the 200; refusing to let up. It all paid off as he sprinted across the finish line in 21.57s, ahead of Tyrell’s 22.06s.

Continuing above the 6m mark in the female long jump, Bright leaped to 6.09m to earn victory in that event.She later complemented that by winning the triple jump. In both events,Upper Demerara’s Melanie Griffith, who cleared 5.15m in the long jump and 10.81m in the triple,came in second.

Headeacker ruled the roost in the distance races, dominating the boys’ 1500m in 4:06.3s,and later taking the 800m in 1:58.73s,

Odwin Tudor,who finished second to Headecker in the 1500m (4:06.4s),went on to win the 5000m in 16:15.1s.Meanwhile, McCurdy won the boys’ javelin (56.13m) and triple jump (14.87m).