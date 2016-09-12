Apostle Ragnauth cashes in to win Household Plus golf tourney

FORMER sprint champion, now Apostle of the Life Spring Ministries,and playing golf for under three years, Balgobin Ragnauth golfed in fine style to be declared the winner of the tournament sponsored Household Plus and Regent Household Electronics,that lived up to its expectations.Ramnauth (63/91) beat off Patanjalee ‘Pur’ Persaud and Pandit Ravi Persaud, with Brian Hackett coming fourth after edging out Superintendent M. Gayadin.

Best Gross was won by Imran Khan and Nearest to the Pin (10ft) was won by Ian Gouveia.

Teeing off at 13:00hrs, the golfers were eager to perform excellently having had a tournament practice the previous Saturday where the top 10 were close, leaving persons eager to see who will emerge champ this Saturday.

Managers Nasser Hamid and Shaheed Hamid of Household Plus and Regent Household Electronics respectively,were represented at the prize-giving ceremony by Past-President Brian Hackett, who conveyed their happiness at being involved.

Hackett also conveyed the companies willingness to continue sponsoring such tournaments at the Lusignan Golf Club.

Hackett reminded members that at the two stores – both in business for over 20 years – there is a wide variety of Household, Electronics, Clothing, and Cosmetics available.

Vice President Patrick Prashad, acting as the day’s Captain, requested that Club members observe a 1-minute’s silence in observance of the passing of Dr Samuel Bera who had been a member of the Club for several years and had been very active prior to 2000.

President Ramroop extended deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Dr Bera, on behalf of the LGC and himself.