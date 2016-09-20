Angry man bit woman on lips

TWENTY-tWO-year old Mark Gonsalves was fined $40,000 on Monday when he appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman on an assault charge.Gonsalves pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on Friday, April 1, 2016 at Block ‘E’ South Sophia, Georgetown, he unlawfully assaulted Lorraine Hope so as to cause her actual bodily harm.

When questioned about the incident, Gonsalves told the court that he felt that she had somebody else with him. He said he got angry and bit her.

However, Hope told the court that she was attacked by the Gonsalves on her way to work. She stated that he grabbed her bag and threw it in a nearby trench then proceeded to bite her on the lips.

Gonsalves was fined $40,000 or by default 14 days’ imprisonment.