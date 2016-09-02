This month is designated Amerindian Heritage month. President Cheddi Jagan in 1995 declared the month to honour the contributions of the nation’s First People given its specific significance. On 10th September 1957 Stephen Campbell was elected to the National Assembly, making him the first Amerindian to be a Member of Parliament.This year’s observance is held under the theme “Our Culture, Earth’s future” and provides numerous opportunities for our diverse society to know more about the Amerindian community, and ways in which our common interests can be pursued to the collective growth and development of all the people and nation. For it is only through understanding, appreciation and respect for the other, accompanied by requisite institutional protection, can people in a multicultural society co-exist in peace and harmony.

This month’s event coming on the heels of the just concluded four-day conference of Amerindian Leaders (22nd- 26th August) presents additional opportunity to shine spotlight on the equal importance of this group to nation building and their contributions thus far. Whereas the Toshaos conference allowed for the 212 indigenous communities meeting among themselves to craft a course of action for their development, including electing their leaders, Heritage Month allows for national and expansive participation in the unique culture of our First People.

To this country’s credit and that of its various administrations there remains continuous efforts on the part of Government to ensure the Amerindian culture, i.e. way of life, gets its deserving space and respect in the national culture i.e. the Guyanese way of life. Such augur well for our national motto, “One People, One Nation, One Destiny.”

Though this community came to these shores through the Bering Strait by their own volition, the foundation of this society as we know it was laid on exploitation and discrimination, and ensnared the group as the first casualty. Thus today, this oneness of experience-though groups have been affected by varying degree- requires of us in seeking to understand the heritage of the other, to do so with open, enquiring and receptive minds.

This year’s theme addresses the earth, more particularly its future, in the context of the Amerindian culture. It is to this nation’s benefit to learn how this community, who primarily occupy the hinterland regions, has been able to co-exist with nature through the centuries. Also, when the world is also looking at alternative medicine, foods and other merchandise, including those organically grown and preserved, lessons can be learnt and economic and employment opportunities present from and within this community.

Where emphases are placed on Environmental Protection and Sustainable Development, which entail good environmental practices and the use and proper management of indigenous resources, those on the coastland can be empowered with knowledge from their hinterland counterparts. The fascination and fierce loyalty to modern technology, it should be borne in mind that over the ages this would have evolved from earliest man’s intuition and wisdom in understanding the environment and developing the tools to enhance his wellbeing.

For instance before the clock man told time from the sun, understood weather patterns and planned farming events through observation of atmospheric factors with almost scientific accuracy. Such techniques have been preserved in some communities. And though such may today be considered ‘backwards’, technological advancement could not have taken place without them and it would be good for the society to hear of these traditions. Similar stories can be said about the environment, including navigating the rainforests without modern technologies such as the compass, the ability to outsmart one’s prey, along with knowledge of the flora and fauna, including its nutritional and medicinal values.

In architecture persons can witness the marvel of the ingenuity of the Wai Wai tribe in the construction of the Umana Yana (Wai Wai meaning “meeting place of the people”) without nails. This structure is situated on Main Street adjacent the Pegasus, (Le Meridian Hotel) and was constructed in 1972 during the Forbes Burnham administration for Guyana’s hosting of the Non-Aligned Foreign Ministers Conference. The building was used as the VIP Lounge and recreation centre for the dignitaries and has retained its pre-eminence for events hosting.

Outside of the above evidence can readily be seen in the country’s name, Guyana ( i.e. land of many waters) nation flag (Golden Arrow head, which pays homage to the potency of the arrow), national honours (Cacique Crown of Honour and Arrow of Achievement), coat of arms (crest is an Amerindian headdress), in foods there are the renowned pepper pot and cassava bread, the airport (Timehri), and for relaxation the hammock, to name some.

Our Amerindian brothers and sisters have contributed to every facet of this nation’s growth and development and space will not allow the recounting of such. Neither will one month suffice in recounting this proud heritage. And though the children of independent Guyana have had the benefit of learning of the Amerindian heritage to varying degree, creating more opportunities for deeper knowledge can only work to the holistic development of all the people.

Happy heritage month!