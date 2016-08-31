Adventists renew fight against domestic violence

…hold massive ‘End-it-Now’ march in city

AMID the continuing rise in domestic violence here, the Seventh-day Adventist church on Saturday took to the streets of Georgetown with a massive march against the scourge under theme “End It Now.”

The march formed part of the church’s annual Youth Congress activities and saw participation from hundreds of youths across the country.

“The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women presents some startling statistics on the state of violence against women and girls worldwide. Available data reveals that between 15 and 76 percent of women are targeted for physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime,” Ms Pamela Mentore, Director of Women at the Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventist told marchers following the parade.

She noted that in the European Union, a little over one in five women has experienced physical and/or sexual violence from a partner. In Guatemala, two women are murdered, on average, each day. In Australia, Canada, Israel, South Africa and the United States, between 40 and 70 percent of female murder victims were killed by their intimate partners. Worldwide, up to 50 percent of sexual assaults are committed against girls under 16. The first sexual experience of some 30 percent of women was forced.

Mentore said Guyana has not been spared, noting that without the statistical data, every casual reader or listener of our local news media knows that violence against our women and girls in Guyana is witnessing alarming rates. “And we have seen, or heard it all: sex trafficking, domestic abuse, sexual assault, child marriage, rape, incest, acid throwing, emotional and verbal abuse – and there are other forms. That is why I stand here today and call on all of us – let’s end it now!”

She disclosed that in a response to this most unfortunate social scourge, the worldwide Seventh-day Adventist Church has taken a collaborative ministries approach to addressing the abuse meted out against this vulnerable group. In particular, the youth, women’s, children’s, men’s, and family ministries departments of the Adventist Church have collectively targeted “our artillery against this mutual enemy. Our resolve is to derive and execute strategies that would put an end to violence against girls and women.” Mentore said one of the strategies the church has collaboratively executed is the end it now abuse prevention programme.

The EndItNow programme is observed annually on the fourth Saturday of August and is deemed a significant stand by the Adventist world church in preventing and eliminating every form of abuse against women. In Guyana, the church has embraced the programme. Mentore said during this period of observance, throughout the 10 regions of Guyana, the church educates and empowers congregations on how to prevent and reduce abuse against women and girls. “This is done through seminars, discussions, the distribution of educational handouts, and the offering of prayers for victims of this crisis, both in the church and in our communities.”

Mentore said beyond Enditnow, “our various departments have responded to this kind of violence through further preventive education, vulnerable group empowerment, victim support, and advocacy through policy management strategies. Our efforts worldwide are directed towards a multiplicity of groups from both sexes among children, youths, and adults of the church and church communities.”

Touching on the issue of empowerment, Mentore said this is inherently tied to education, and therefore it is no surprise that much of our preventive education endows our women and girls with skills that allow them to be less susceptible to abuse. “This is why our family ministries department provides umbrella coverage for all categories of persons with the aim of strengthening families through education and enrichment opportunities. It is intended that such intervention would empower family members to relate to each another in healthier ways.”

According to Mentore the Seventh-day Adventist Church also presents a thriving support ministry for women and girls experiencing violence. She said there are the Women’s Ministries support initiatives, one being a mentoring programme for women and girls who need support. “Here friendships are promoted between older and younger women. Another is the divorce recovery program where support is provided for divorcees. Help is provided for the healing process and divorcees are able to express their feelings in a non-judgmental environment. There is also Young Women Connections where efforts are made to meet the specialised needs of young women aged 12 – 25.”

“As a church organisation, we have collectively put our shoulders to the task of fighting violence against our women and girls. While much has been accomplished, we are aware that the culture of violence is still pressing heavily against the moral walls of our society. Hence, we are prepared to intensify our work as we seek to develop minds and enhance the quality of lives. We are saying “Enough is enough!” We are saying, “Stop the violence against our women and girls!” And again I implore the help of all in the hearing of my voice – to everyone across the Cooperative Republic of Guyana -“Let’s end it now,” Mentore concluded. The march commenced at the National Park and ended at Durban Park where there officials of the church as well as the Ministry of Social Protection made brief remarks.