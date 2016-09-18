About International Coastal Clean-up (ICC)



Celebrating 30 years of ICC, countries around the globe celebrated this year under the theme ‘Fighting for Trash Free Seas.’ On Saturday September 17, 2016, Ocean Conservancy, the global organization behind the International Coastal Clean-up mobilized people all over the world to remove trash from their beaches, oceans and water ways and to identify the types and sources of waste. The Clean-up also raised awareness to the tides of trash that is washed up yearly that affect human lives, livelihood and ocean dwellers. The tally of this year’s results is not yet in but let’s take a look at what came in from last year’s Coastal Clean-up.

2015 findings

During the 2015 Coastal Clean-up, more than 18 million pounds of trash were collected by approximately 800,000 volunteers around the globe.

Why should we care?

Marine litter is a big problem globally. We depend on aquatic life and water and aquatic life depend on us. Littering and adding wastes to our water or even land affects this process. It all works in a cycle. Trash in our water ways affect the health of humans, wildlife and livelihood. It threatens recreation and tourism which contributes to brining in income for our country. It also affects shipping and water transportation.

What can we do to help?

 Promote good policies.

 Be responsible for the rubbish you generate – dispose your garbage properly. If you are on a boat take your rubbish back on land for proper disposal.

 Practice Reducing, Reusing and Recycling

 Choose reusable items over disposal.

 Talk to your family and friends about the importance of proper waste management.

 Take part in the annual International Coastal Cleanup.

Take action

The National body responsible for the coordination of Guyana’s Coastal Cleanup is the Caribbean Youth Environment Network, Guyana Chapter (CYEN) along with the Environmental Protection Agency under the Ministry of Natural Resources. Let’s commend all the volunteers from government, NGOs, Private groups and civil society who worked together yesterday, to contribute to the global effort of preventing a great deal of trash from entering our oceans. Let’s all make an effort to tell others of how important it is to dispose of trash so that it never ends up in our oceans!

You can share your ideas and questions by sending letters to: “Our Earth, Our Environment”, C/O EIT Division, Environmental Protection Agency, Ganges Street, Sophia, GEORGETOWN, or email us at: eit.epaguyana@gmail.com