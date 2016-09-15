Abandoned plane bears bogus US registration

Yupukari area on radar for illicit drug trade

The abandoned aircraft found at an interior airstrip bears a bogus United States (US) registration and the area where it was found was on the radar for the illicit drug trade, Cabinet Secretary Joseph Harmon has revealed.

The twin engine Cessna Aircraft was found Wednesday at the Yupukari Airstrip, Region 9, (Upper Demerara/Upper Takatu) bearing registration number N767Z, but Harmon told a post cabinet media briefing Thursday that investigations conducted by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Customs Ant-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) found that there is another active aircraft in the US with the same registration number.

He further explained that the area has been under regular and constant surveillance because in the past an airstrip not very far from there was actually used for aircraft that were connected to the illicit drug trade.

“The members of CANU, the police force, the ranks are there. They’re checking the aircraft to determine whether in fact it had a cargo, whether the cargo has been disposed of or what,” Harmon disclosed.

Army Chief of Staff Brigadier Mark Philips had told the Guyana Chronicle that the aircraft was spotted by residents of Yupukari who alerted the GDF and the police and according to Harmon a joint patrol was sent in and found the aircraft partly hidden.

“It was off of the airstrip itself and there seemed to have been some kind of a camouflage net that was thrown over it and it was partly in the bushes so we get the sense that it would have been there a few days,” the Cabinet Secretary revealed.

He believes that the aircraft was not at the location for too long “because these joint services patrols now they go in the North and South Rupununi on a regular basis so they are in touch with the villages, they’re in touch with the communities and that connection of community to the joint services, that information connection is working well for the defence and security of our borders.”

Government intends to release more information on the aircraft as the investigation is ongoing.