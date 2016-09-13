A veritable death trap

–Regional councillors decry current state of Soesdyke-Linden Highway

By Vanessa Braithwaite

REGION 10 officials are so disenchanted with the current state of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, they have taken to calling the 52-year-old 45-mile stretch of bituminous road “a death trap”.

The issue of the state of the highway was raised by several councillors during the recently held statutory meeting of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), and it was concluded that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) needs to put systems in place to make the highway safer to travel.

Among issues that were brought to the fore at the meeting were the lack of road markings and speed limit signs, and most importantly the lack of adequate road lights, which poses “a nightmare” during bouts of heavy fog.

A CRYING SHAME

As Councillor Charles Sampson declared, “You see the Soesdyke-Linden Highway! It’s a shame; the road ain’t got nothing! If it’s raining and you coming through that Highway in the night, it’s just God’s mercy that does bring you through that highway!

“Apparently, dem ‘big-boys’ gotta come and drive lil bit more in the night; it’s a nightmare if you coming through! When you hit Moblissa Road, you don’t know whether you in the corner or you in the middle!

“And if a light coming against you, you in trouble! It’s just by the grace of God you hold yuh wheel straight, and you sail pass the vehicle!”

At this point, however, Regional Chairman Renis Morian interjected, saying that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure did commence placing lights on the bridges, but that they were subsequently stolen, as were the reflectors on the road.

But Sampson was adamant that road markings are enough to enhance one’s visual judgement while driving at night, and that lights are not a necessity. “Why can’t the Ministry mark the Highway!” he said. “You don’t need lights on the Highway! Once the road is properly marked, you are going to see!”

On this he was roundly supported by Councillor Douglas Gittens, who said he knows only too well the nightmare driving on the Highway after hours poses.

“The Soesdyke-Linden Highway is a death trap,” he said. “You cannot see anything after a certain hour on that road… High beam; low beam, it doesn’t matter…”

But lights aside, the councillors also raised the issue of the police apprehending drivers for breaking the speed limit, when there are no signs to guide them as to what that limit is. They say the same obtains for the roads in Linden, where there are limited road markings and signs.

SOIL EROSION

Another sore point is the heavy soil erosion taking place on the highway, which because it worsened during the last May-June rains, saw the RDC, in collaboration with the MPI, having to do corrective work at Moblissa.

Noting, however, that there have been reports of more breakages along the way, councillors say the situation has resulted in water not only seeping into residents’ yards but also threatening the foundation of their homes.

At this, Regional Chairman Morian suggested that the MPI do an assessment of the situation before arriving at a decision.

“The first thing I would recommend here is that the ministry do a walk-through survey; look at the stress points and threatening areas, so that we can do corrective work,” he said.

Concerns were also raised about the other responsible factors leading to the degradation of the road, such as residents removing sections of the highway’s curb walls to make driveways to their homes or pathways to their villages.

It has also been alleged that lumber trucks would drive over the curb walls to park off the road, which would, after time, destroy it.

In addition to the breakage of sections of the road, this newspaper observed visible dents and cracks along the way, which has been deemed a serious threat, as pressure from heavy-duty vehicles would soon cause the surface to cave in as the foundation of the road is becoming void.

HISTORY

The Soesdyke-Linden Highway, which connects Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) to 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), was constructed to the tune of close to US$17M in 1966, but was formally opened in 1969.

It was rehabilitated on several occasions, but a recent feasibility study has shown that the noticeable amount of lumber trucks that traverse it on their way to the interior has weakened its foundation, which is of grave concern not only for residents along the highway, but for drivers and regional officials as well.

The Region 10 Road Safety Organisation has recommended that either an alternative road be constructed for the exclusive use of heavy-duty vehicles automobiles, or we go back to the days when logs used to be sailed down the Demerara River, as was done prior to the construction of the highway.