A hot mess!

–Critics declare Kanye’s NY Fashion Week show a flop

AFTER unveiling his Yeezy Season 3 collection during a concert/performance art piece in February, West debuted his Yeezy Season 4 line to fans at New York Fashion Week and on Tidal on Wednesday. It’s safe to say that the show, which featured models fainting in the hot sun and music that sounded like Finding Nemo’s Dory talking to a whale, was not received as well as his last show. Here’s what happened:

THE BEGINNING

The livestream began shortly after 3p.m. ET, with the view of a cloudy New York skyline and the sounds of The Life of Pablo, the album West debuted at his last show.

And then the stream continued with that view (which got sunnier), and more Pablo tracks for an hour before the camera angle finally changed.

ONE HOUR IN

First, we saw a self-congratulatory reel of interviews with Kanye fans grateful for the opportunity to be connected with Tidal, and see West’s show.

Then it was back to the music and aerial views of New York City.

ONE HOUR AND 30 MINUTES IN

The stream was silent for a few moments before some ambient music played.

The muffled voices in the background of the track seem to indicate that the music is coming from inside the New York show. We still seem to be flying above the city.

ONE HOUR AND 40 MINUTES IN

The music continues, with the sound of a woman bellowing over low-sounding instruments. (Sometimes it sounds like horns, sometimes strings or even synth. Whatever it is, it doesn’t exactly sound pretty.)

ONE HOUR AND 50 MINUTES IN

Kanye appears. Dressed in all black, the designer walks the catwalk, smiles and waves.

TWO HOURS IN

The stream freezes and replays the interviews with Kanye fans from the hour-mark.

TWO HOURS AND 10 MINUTES IN

There are reports of women passing out. On the livestream, which is replaying earlier footage, models look miserable. West’s Fade video star, Teyana Taylor appears to be keeping it together on the catwalk, while model Amina Blue struggles to walk in her heels and eventually takes them off. A few other models sit in the grass, looking exhausted.

TWO HOURS AND 20 MINUTES IN

Kanye is seen running offscreen. The camera pans up and then into the sky. The video replays again from Hour 1.

(Usatoday.com)