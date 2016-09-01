Top Story
Thursday, 1 September 2016
As requested- Little Alex Garraway finally got his opportunity to meet with President David Granger
6-year-old fulfils dream of meeting President

September 1, 2016

Upon the insistence of 6-yea- old Alex Garraway, his mother Ms. Marcia Allen sent a letter to the Ministry of the Presidency requesting a meeting with President David Granger.

Ms. Marcia Allen, Alex Garraway, President David Granger, Allistair Garraway and George Allen at the Ministry of the Presidency

He even accompanied his mother to the Post Office to ensure that the letter, which he wrote himself, was dispatched.

On receipt of the letter, the Head of State readily agreed and this morning, Alex, his mother and his two brothers, Allistair Garraway and George Allen visited the President’s Office and met with him.

The President wished the children well in their studies as they prepare to commence the new school term and thanked little Alex for writing to him.

