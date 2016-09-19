6 traffic ranks reprimanded

The Guyana Police Force has taken against six ranks who reportedly acted in an unprofessional manner while on duty.

A release from the force noted that a report was received on Friday last, against a Subordinate Officer and three constables, who were observed while on duty at Coverden, East Bank Demerara about 16:00h. acting unprofessionally.

“Condign action has been taken against these four ranks and in particular, they will not be engaging the travelling public regarding police duties,” the release stated.

Additionally two other junior ranks were also reprimanded under similar circumstances. The release further stated that following a warning from Police Commissioner (ag) David Ramnarine regarding deviation from Force policies, complaints and allegations of unprofessional conduct, the complaints and calls have reduced significantly.

“This is a good sign and augers well for our continued engagements with the public, inclusive of trust, respect, support and co-operation,” the release stated.

Recently, Ramnarine reaffirmed the Force’s zero tolerance for ranks that set up roadblocks or randomly stop private vehicles without authorization. The acting Top Cop made the force’s position clear during a press conference Friday following numerous criticisms by members of the public.

He said that traffic ranks are permitted to stop vehicles on the roadways, only if an offence has been committed and the anti-crime patrol units are permitted to stop vehicles based only on information coming from police stations or the police operations room regarding a person or vehicle of interest.