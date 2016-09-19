4 narrowly escape death

By Shirley Thomas

FOUR members of the North Ruimveldt AME Zion Church Ruimveldt on Sunday morning narrowly escaped death when the motor car in which they were travelling was rammed off a road in Meadowbrook, by a speeding Toyota Allion PTT 1315, and sent flying into a nearby trench.The occupants of the car, Toyota Allion PMM 1588 driven by Andrea Jordan, were returning home from a Christian Education Day Celebration hosted at the church.

Around 12:20 hrs, Jordan was driving north along Takuba Road when, as she approached the intersection just off Meadowbrook Football Field and Takuba Road, her car was slammed by Toyota Allion PTT 1315 heading east into Guyhoc Park, along the Ball Field Road.

Witnesses said the motor car heading into Guyhoc, was driven by a young man, at a fast rate. He exercised no caution as he approached the ‘right of way’ and crashed into the left side of the woman’s car, hitting it clean off the road.

On impact, the offending vehicle spun around and ended up parked in the middle of the intersection and facing the direction from whence it had come.

Witnesses said the man panicked and immediately exited his car, leaving it parked in the middle of the busy intersection and ran away.

The accident attracted residents and passersby who rescued the female driver, along with another woman and two school-aged children (all church members) who were seated in the back seat of the vehicle.

While the female driver (Jordan) and the two children showed no immediate signs of having been injured, the other woman Andrea Raymon, a nurse, soon after began complaining of pains in her jaws and ears.

The survivors expressed thanks to God for protecting them from serious injury or death in the crash.