38 prison recruits told to balance security with humanity

MINISTER of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan , on Wednesday charged 38 new recruits of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) to keep a good balance between security and control and humanity and justice. He said balancing the acts is vital to the public service and public security sector. “Within the limited resources that we provide these days, seek as best to provide decent conditions for the prisoners. Although we might not have the best physical infrastructure, you can meet their needs by being courteous, you can meet their health care needs by calling the relevant personnel instead of taking the ‘don’t care a damn’ attitude. Help prisoners redress their behaviours, help the prisoners prepare for their return to society …though young and inexperienced, you have to start learning.”

Ramjattan charged the graduates to stand up to the difficulties, never give up as he noted the “very low salaries” that prison officers receive along with the number of prison officers to prisoners.

“Ensure that the prisoners you keep remain in custody and that there are no break-outs and things of that nature. Maintaining order, control, discipline and a safe environment for yourself and prisoners is important, because when you do that you are maintaining a safer environment for the entire country, and when you do that, there are benefits … it has very far- reaching effects,” the minister stated.