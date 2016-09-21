3 years jail, $25M fine for woman busted with cocaine

A 44-year-old businesswoman of New Amsterdam, Berbice was on Wednesday sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined $25.6M by City Magistrate Ann McLennan after she pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Tricia Elisabeth Loo, a mother of four, admitted that on September 20, 2016 she had in her possession 9.510kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

According to Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford-Thompson, on the day in question Lou was an outgoing passenger on a Caribbean Airlines flight BW484, destined for New York, and during a routine procedure, the suitcases were placed on the scanner and a suspicious image was seen.

She was then questioned by the officer, where she admitted that the suitcases belong to her. Loo cooperated with the officers and handed over her travel documents when she was asked to do so.

A search was conducted and it revealed that both suitcases had a false bottom and top, bearing transparent plastic parcels with a whitish substance. Loo was informed by the officer of their suspicion and she was arrested and taken to the CANU headquarters, where the drugs were weighed in her presence.