25 students receive GDF bursaries

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Friday presented 25 students with bursary following their successful completion of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations.The awardees represented the top 25 children of uniformed ranks and civilian employees of the Force who attained 75 per cent or greater at the examinations.

They will receive the award every year for the next five years. Raoul Nicholls of Queens College, Jamahl Cort of the Bishops High School and Javier St Claire of St Roses High School were the top three awarded.

In a highly-motivate presentation to the awardees, Lieutenant Colonel Dwain Jervis encouraged them to always aim for high ideals.

He noted that while they have completed the NGSA, this was just the first step.

“So continue to work hard for the next five years so you can celebrate even more when you successfully complete the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations. I would like to see some of you in the top one per cent or achieved at least 10 subjects. Continue working hard, don’t stop!” he urged.

He also encouraged them to maintain the same level of focus and not allow themselves to fall prey to the many distractions which abound.

Lieutenant Colonel Jervis congratulated the awardees and extended the same sentiments to their parents. He encouraged the parents to continue to support their children.

Top awardee, Raoul Nicholls, moved the vote of thanks on behalf of the awardees and noted that he and the others were grateful and honoured to be recipients of the bursary awards and promised that they would heed the advice given to them.

The GDF began awarding bursaries in 1974 and this group of awardees brings the number of recipients over the years to 880.