‘Scarie’ fatally stabbed during Guinness row

THE police in Berbice have launched an investigation into the death of Nickosie VanKenie known as ‘Scarie,’ who was stabbed during an argument over a Guinness stout at “Choby” Hangout, Patrick Dam, Plantation Mount Sinai, commonly referred to as Angoy’s Avenue, in New Amsterdam.

The 24-year-old who resided at Angoy’s Avenue, succumbed to his injuries at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital at 09:30hrs on Sunday, despite undergoing a nine-hour emergency surgery. His injuries, which included a wound to his neck, stemmed from an argument with the suspect, a 29-year-old security guard of Pope Street, New Amsterdam. The incident took place on Sunday night.

The police in a statement on Sunday said the incident took place around 23:40hrs under a shed, located in proximity to a shop. The police have confirmed that the victim and suspect had an argument over a ‘Guinness’ when the 29-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed Vankenie in the regions of his neck and abdomen.

“The victim was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he received medical attention and was admitted in the ICU but succumbed to his injuries about 09:30h today [Sunday],” the police reported.

The suspect, who fled the scene after the incident, was apprehended around 13:00hrs on Sunday and investigators are in possession of a statement from an eye witness, the police said.