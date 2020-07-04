Mining not closed

Dear Editor

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners (GGDMA) wishes to clarify that mining is NOT closed. The government has NOT ordered all interior mining operations to cease. Mining remains listed as an essential service.

COVID-19 lockdown measures for closure of mining are ONLY in effect for areas within the Aranka/Arangoy Landing and surrounding areas and for the Moruca area.

Mining remains included as listed below:

(t) businesses that ensure global continuity of supply of mining and petroleum materials and products (e.g. metals and minerals such as bauxite, gold and diamonds);

(u) mining and petroleum development operations, production and processing;

(v) mineral and petroleum exploration and development;

(w) mining and petroleum supply and services that support supply chains in the mining and petroleum industries;

All mining operations shall cease ONLY in the following areas:

SCHEDULE (Paragraph 7)

1. Aranka/Arangoy Landing- and all mining sites and residents within the radius of the following geographical coordinates;

Point 1 Easting 227245 Northing 712050

Point 2 Easting 242122 Northing 726327

Point 3 Easting 226835 Northing 726395

Point 4 Easting 227245 Northing 711979

2. Moruca – and all residents and businesses within the radius of following geographical coordinates

Easting 287078 Northing 843775

Point 1 Easting 252575 Northing 828716

Point 2 Easting 326394 Northing 828519

Point 3 Easting 347585 Northing 800028

Point 4 Easting 253485 Northing 800892

Regards

Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association