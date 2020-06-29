Murdered teenager’s boyfriend remanded to prison

NINETEEN-YEAR-OLD Dickwon Nigel Adams of Lot 17 Smythfield, New Amsterdam, and of De Veldt Village, Berbice River, was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Melissa Somah.

He appeared, via Zoom, before Linden Magistrate Wanda Fortune and was not required to plead to the charge which stated that, between June 17 and 18, 2020 at De Veldt, Berbice River, he murdered Melissa Somah, called Lisa. He has been remanded to prison and is expected to return to court on August 7, 2020 for report.

On June 18, 2020, the body of seventeen-year-old Melissa Somah, called Lisa, was discovered, after policemen, on marine patrol, were informed of the presence of a female body which was seen afloat in the vicinity of Gaetroy Village, Upper Berbice River.

A post mortem revealed that the death was due to drowning, compounded with trauma to the head. The deceased was said to be two months pregnant at the time of her death.