UPDATED: Doctors quarters gutted at Mabaruma

The home of several doctors at the Mabaruma compound in the North West District was gutted by fire around midday on Monday.

Reports are that several Cuban doctors occupied the wooden and concrete building which was being rented by the Ministry of Public Health.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence noted in a Facebook post that the doctors lost everything as a result of the blaze.”I thank God for their lives. It is not just a House. This newly refurbished building provides a place of comfort, where after providing care to all who visit the Mabaruma Regional Hospital on a daily basis they can retire in comfort,” she said.

Residents reported that the fire consumed the building within minutes as persons looked on helplessly.The doctors were at work at the time of the inferno.The Guyana Fire Service is in the process of establishing a base at Mabaruma.