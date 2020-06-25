Leguan man dies after crashing into koker

THE close-knit community of Leguan Island, in the Essequibo River, was plunged into mourning and deep shock when a 25-year-old resident crashed into a koker and died early Wednesday morning.

Dead is Phillip Sooklall, a father of two, of La Bagatelle Village, who attended a birthday party and was heading home at the time he met his demise.

His wife, Ashma Sooklall, is six months pregnant with their third child and is so broken up by the tragic turn of events that nurses have had to caution her about her health and that of the baby.

The accident took place just after midnight on Tuesday at the Blenheim Koker, where Sooklall reportedly lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Sooklall has been described as a very friendly individual who showed good manners. He worked as an attendant on a mobile shop in Leguan.

Sooklall’s mother, Indranie Sooklall, told the Guyana Chronicle that her son was a humble, kind individual, whom everyone on the island knew, owing to his work on the truck.

She said even strangers have been pouring in at their home to offer their sympathy.