Human skeletal remains found in abandoned High Street building

THE skeletal remains of an unidentified person were discovered in an abandoned two-storey building at High and Princes Streets, Georgetown.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the remains were discovered on June 3,2020, but the police released the report to the media only on Wednesday, June 24.

On June 3, around 07:30hrs, the remains were found in the abandoned building by the police after a security guard stationed at a nearby building reported a strong stench coming from the opposite building.

A party of police officers along with a team from the Crime Lab, Eve Leary, went to the location which is a plot of land owned by a Subryanville, Georgetown businessman. There is a two-storey wooden and concrete building facing east on this plot; the building is unsecured and unoccupied in a completely fenced yard. The officers entered the building through an open door to the northern side of the lower flat and saw what appeared to be the skeletal remains of a human lying on the ground. The scene was processed and the remains were escorted to the Lyken Funeral Home, where it is awaiting identification.

Several persons in the area were questioned but no useful information was received. An investigation is underway.