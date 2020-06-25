Duo fined, sentenced to two years for cocaine trafficking

TWO men were, on Monday, June 22, 2020, sentenced to two years imprisonment along with a fine of $99.7M each for trafficking cocaine on-board a vessel on the Pomeroon River in 2017.

John DaSilva called Martin, a 47-year-old farmer of Grant Strong Hope, Pomeroon and Kevin Fitz Gordon, 36, of Jim Housing Scheme, Essequibo were jailed by Magistrate Esther Sam at the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

The magistrate found the two men guilty of trafficking 94.954 kilograms of cocaine on July 17, 2017 in the Pomeroon River.

The magistrate sentenced the men to serve two years imprisonment along with a fine of $99,701,700.

On July 17, 2017, the duo was nabbed while heading to Georgetown on a vessel but when they saw the Coast Guard boat they decided to turn around and try to escape.

They were intercepted about four miles off the mouth of the Pomeroon River. The vessel was search and the narcotics were found on board.

Gordon was previously charged and placed before the court in 2015 for the possession of 1.0854 kg of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He was later acquitted.