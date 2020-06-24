NCTF announces July repatriation flights from New York and Miami

THE National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) announced on Tuesday the confirmation of two repatriation flights for Guyanese nationals stranded in the United States of America.

The first flight will arrive in Guyana on July 1, 2020 from Miami, departing at 08:30 hours, while the second flight will arrive on July 2 from New York, departing at 08:30 hours. Both flights are being facilitated by Eastern Airlines.

The NCTF said that additional flights are being planned in consultation with various airlines, and the details will be provided as these are confirmed.

“The additional flights will cater to Guyanese stranded in North America and the Caribbean. All citizens will be responsible for their own airfare and other expenses, and must complete PCR COVID-19 testing, and test negative for consideration, in addition to filling out and submitting the Repatriation Form. Upon return to Guyana, all citizens must self-quarantine for a period of seven days. Officials from the Ministry of Public Health will monitor all persons on self-quarantine,” the Task Force noted.

It explained that Guyanese nationals stranded in the various countries in the Western Hemisphere have been prioritised for repatriation. Meanwhile, the country’s borders with Brazil and Suriname remain closed, and no entry will be permitted to persons in these two countries until further notice.

Recently, 322 persons returned home from Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados through repatriation flights facilitated by Eastern Airlines and Caribbean Airlines. Before that, the first flight of over 130 Guyanese arrived in the country from Miami on June 6, 2020, while a flight also came from the U.S. on June 16.

The NCTF reminds Guyanese stranded overseas that if they have not yet done so, they should contact their nearest diplomatic mission, or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directly. The Contact details are listed on the ministry’s website along with the Repatriation Form: www.minfor.gov.gy.