Grand National-winning jockey Liam Treadwell dies aged 34

JOCKEY Liam Treadwell, who rode 100-1 shot Mon Mome to win the 2009 Grand National at Aintree, has died aged 34.

Treadwell returned to the saddle after initially retiring from professional riding in February 2018.

Tributes have poured in from the racing world. A cause of death has not been announced.

“We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of 2009 Grand National-winning jockey Liam Treadwell,” said an Aintree Racecourse Twitter post.

“Our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time!”

It was one of the famous race’s biggest shocks when Treadwell triumphed on Mon Mome for trainer Venetia Williams.

Sussex-born Treadwell landed the ride after Aidan Coleman opted to ride stablemate Stan.

Treadwell, who was also third in the 2015 National on Monbeg Dude, rode 10 winners during the 2019-20 season, all for Shropshire-based trainer Alastair Ralph.

Big wins in the jockey’s career included the Byrne Group Plate on Carrickboy at the Cheltenham Festival in 2013 and the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree with Bennys Mist two years later.

A statement from West Mercia Police said officers were called to an address in Billingsley, near Bridgnorth, Shropshire, following the death of a man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained. However, at this stage there is believed to be no third-party involvement,” said the statement. (BBC Sport)