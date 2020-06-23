BCB, RHTYSC MS make donation to Cricket Development in West Berbice.

“AS president of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), I have a policy that every sub-area would benefit equally, whether they voted for my administration or not.

“The goal is to make sure that every talent is properly developed, so that overall structure of Berbice cricket is strong. All five sub-areas – West Berbice, Upper Corentyne, Central/Lower Corentyne, New Amsterdam/Canje and Berbice River – would continue to benefit from the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) as long as I am president,”

Those were the words of BCB president Hilbert Foster as he handed over a donation of ten scorebooks, a cricket law book and one hundred youth development booklets, valued at over $100 000, to the West Berbice Cricket Association (WBCA).

Foster, who was re-elected to the BCB presidency in December, 2019 by a 31-0 vote, disclosed that cricketers, clubs, schools and sub-associations have benefited from millions of dollars’ worth of items over the last two and a half years.

The donated items included stumps, cricket gear, cricket balls, coaching equipment, scorebooks, weather coats, trophies, cricket uniforms, medals, educational materials, school bags, bicycles.

Noting that the majority of clubs struggle to keep their heads above water due to the high cost of playing the game, Foster recommitted the BCB to assisting as much as possible.

The scorebooks would be distributed to the active clubs in the Sub-Association while the hundred youth development booklets would be given to clubs that have junior cricket teams.

The MCC Laws of Cricket would be the property of the WBCA, to assist the Association in the development of the game. Under Foster’s leadership, the BCB has invested heavily in the development of the game in West Berbice.

Several cricket tournaments have been organised by the board for clubs in the sub-associations while they have also played in over 40 tournaments countywide. Clubs in the sub-association have also received balls, stumps, water pitchers, bicycles, educational posters etc. The BCB has also assisted in the hosting of several cricket academies in the area.