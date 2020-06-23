21 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

– CMO says hinterland communities highly vulnerable to the disease

GUYANA continues to record a consistent increase in the number of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with tests, over the past 24 hours, producing some 21 new cases of the disease.

Health authorities found those cases after conducting 39 tests between Sunday and Monday, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, during a virtual COVID-19 update, on Monday.

“We have conducted 2,147 tests so far with 1,942 negative cases,” said Dr. Persaud, noting that there were 205 positive cases.

Of those cases, 103 persons have recovered and 12 persons have died, but health authorities continue to monitor 90 positive cases, all in institutional isolation.

“Even within Guyana, we have not seen a reduction but a constant increase in the number of positive cases with our males continuing to be the sex most affected by this disease and the 20-29 age group being the most-at-risk group according to our data,” the CMO lamented.

The Ministry of Public Health continues to plead with persons to act responsibly. The CMO reminded persons to wash their hands, wear a face mask if out in public and maintain physical distance. Persons were also advised to call the hotlines in their community; use the mobile units or engage the COVID-19 site facilities if they have signs or symptoms or if they have been in contact with a positive case.

The Mobile Units will be in Central Georgetown at the Merriman’s Mall this week. The Ministry continues to rely on persons to play their part.

“We are entering the second week of students being back at school, and we encourage all to continue with their positive response to the guidelines. We continue to support the Ministry of Education, their regional staff and the health workers in the regions for their efforts in implementing the guidelines,” said Dr. Persaud.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) is still the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities outside of Georgetown which have recorded cases. The Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region, notably Aranka, has the second highest number of confirmed cases. It is a mining community which means that there is continuous movement in and out of the area, making it extremely easy for the disease to spread.

Among communities on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) where cases have been recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey, while among those on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri.

“We wish to remind you of the runaway situation in neighbouring Brazil that has climbed to the position of being the second country in the world to have reported cases with an alarmingly high number of deaths registered,” said Dr. Persaud.

Residents in Regions One (Barima-Waini), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) are extremely vulnerable because of this situation and need to be vigilant and stop all cross-border movement and stop migrant persons entering your community.

Regions One (Barima-Waini), Four and Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are the regions which have been most impacted by the disease.

“The mining community is now one of the most vulnerable groups for the spread of this disease…Residents in Region Seven, I wish to make a special appeal to you as the situation in your community is of grave concern to the ministry,” Dr. Persaud lamented.

COVID-19 remains a serious issue, not just here in Guyana, but globally as well, and, according to global statistics, there are 8.7 million cases of COVID-19, with over 461,000 deaths. And, with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.