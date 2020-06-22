Two die in smash-up near Parika

TWO motorcyclists who were riding at ‘break-neck speeds’ along the East Bank of Essequibo public road, on Sunday afternoon, met horrific deaths after they crashed into a car at the village of Le Destin near Parika.

The accident was one of several which marred the peace and quietude of Father’s Day in and around the city.

The men, who have been identified only as “Shar” and “Michael”, left Parika at a high rate of speed with more than 10 other motorcyclists, some of whom could be seen, in video prior to the accident, lying on their stomachs on the motorcycles.

Soon after, the men crashed into a motorcar while riding along a turn on the roadway. At least three of the men laid unconscious at the scene as passers-by went to their assistance. The two men died on the spot from horrific injuries.

Persons in the area noted that the men sped pass them several minutes before they met their demise. It was noted that the sight of the motorcyclists speeding along the roadway on weekends is a regular occurrence. Police are investigating the accident.

Also on Sunday afternoon, an accident at Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara, left a motorcyclist critically injured. While details are sketchy, reports are that the accident involved the motorcyclist and a car. In video posted online by passers-by, the man’s motionless body could be seen along the roadway while his motorcycle laid nearby.

Meanwhile, tempers flared at Sheriff Street close to the Guyoil gas station, on Sunday night, after several motor cars slammed into each other. The drivers of the cars, cast blame on each other and reports are that one of the men drove across the right-of-way resulting in the collision.