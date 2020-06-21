Cop dies in Land of Plenty accident

Father’s Day plans had to be halted for the Persaud family at Colombia, Region Two when they received the tragic news of the sudden death of Sergeant 21873 Lakhan Persaud.

Persaud, 25, died after he lost control of his car and careened into several parked cars at Land of Plenty,Essequibo Coast.

Persaud was attached to the Finance Department at police Headquarters, Eve Leary. He was visiting the Essequibo Coast for Father’s Day.

According to reports, the accident involved motor car bearing registration PRR 5764 which the cop burrowed to visit Region Two.

He was proceeding south on the eastern lane of Land of Plenty Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate when he lost control of the motor car and collided with several other motor vehicles and spare parts which were showcased at the front of Balram Kawal’s Auto Sales. The vehicles were damaged during accident.

According to eyewitnesses, they heard an impact and quickly rushed to the scene. They immediately assisted and rushed the policeman to the Suddie Public Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have since collected Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the accident from the auto sales dealer. Investigations into the accident are ongoing.(Indrawattie Natram)