DCC congratulates Nedd on maiden first-class call-up

PRESIDENT Roger Harper, Executives and Members of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) would like to congratulate the club’s young sensation, Ashmead Nedd, who recently earned his maiden first-class call-up.

Nedd, following the 2020-2021 West Indies Professional Players Draft for the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup and the West Indies Championship, was snapped up by the Leeward Island Hurricanes for the upcoming season.

The club, which has always facilitated the young man’s development, is keen to continue doing so even as he will be resident abroad.

Needless to say, this opportunity with the Hurricanes set-up will land him in good stead moving forward and we, the members of DCC, urge him to grasp it with both hands and use it as a stepping-stone to earn opportunities at the highest level.

“We have no doubt that he will continue to do well since the 19-year-old, who is a left-arm spinner by trade, was one of the leading performers for West Indies at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year. He was also part of West Indies Emerging Players unit that won the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup last November. Before then, Nedd had been one of the flagship players of the club.

Like so many others, he came through the junior ranks, ironically via a programme, designed and implemented by his father and coach, Gavin Nedd. He went on to play, captain and acquit himself well for Guyana at all the age group levels and so his transition to the first-class level comes as no surprise to us.

Once again, DCC would like to congratulate Nedd and wish him well as he strives to make his family, club, and Guyana proud.”