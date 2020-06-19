Juke Ross releases album ‘Chapter 2’

Guyanese singer/songwriter Juke Ross released his album ‘Chapter 2’ today. In an announcement via the artist’s Instagram page, Ross released his tracklist and album cover for the project and thanked all the cocreators who helped make it happen. Fans were encouraged to pre-order the album leading up to today’s release and pledged to give USD$5 for every pre-purchase made.

The 14-track album includes the heartwrenching ballad ‘Atlanta’ which chronicles his move from Guyana, the culture shock and the displacement he initially felt. Ross gave a preview to his album by releasing ‘Atlanta’ earlier this year. Since then, the singer has been giving little teasers and releases of some of the tracks via social media. “For me, it’s all about the music,” Ross said while posting his tracklist on IG. “This is for the fans that waited… Thank you yo all the awesome people I’ve encountered so far…” another post read featuring the team behind the album’s production and the album cover featuring a sketched portrait of Ross. Other tracks that fans can look forward to include ‘Drifting Apart’, ‘Wasted Time’, ‘Trading Places’ along with seven new tracks.

Ross had touring prior to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, but now, stationed in one place- much like the rest of the world- it seems like he used this time productively and capitalized on the downtime to bring worthwhile entertainment for his Guyanese fans and those around the world.