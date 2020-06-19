A new start | Young designer rebrands business

Nineteen-year-old Javon Hatton founder and owner of the previously labelled Magma fashion line has rebranded the name and entire outlook of his business with a new hip and futuristic clothing line along with a new name, Meltoré International.

“There was a need to rebrand due to many other companies possessing that similar name. This fact was brought to my attention months after my brand’s establishment, hence it was rebranded to Meltoré International, the initial aesthetics, vibe, look and art constructs were all changed to be more refined and iconic,” the teen told The Buzz.

Hatton who hails from Friendship on the East Coast of Demerara said that Meltoré International is a clothing brand that produces definitive, timeless and truly captivating pieces of fashionable and stylish clothing wears.

The teen noted that he started his business to make a name for himself within the fashion and graphics designs industry all while spreading positivity to his customers and others who may come across his brand.

“What motivated me to start my business was that I wanted to mark my signature in this world and it had to be something that showcased my capabilities and in the process distribute a nurturing message in the minds of all those who would then come to know of my work,” Hatton stated.

The young designer, who, like many young entrepreneurs is very determined to have his business known and recognised on the international scene, can be described as very resilient when it comes to achieving his goals, especially with his booming business.

“I developed a need to do remarkable things with my life after reaching a moment of self-reflection and to prove to my inner self that I can manifest the goals that I have set for myself,” he said.

Meltoré International offers a varying line of trendy looks for both men and women. One of Hatton’s most popular designs is his ‘Meh’ ‘T’-shirts.

Additionally, Hatton recently launched a new collection labelled ‘Trumaront’, which, according to him, signifies someone who has the tenacity of a roaring lion. The teen is also set to release a collection of tube tops with varying designs.

Hatton is currently working towards taking his brand international and having his own fashion store along with his graphics design business.

He is currently offering a special deal on designs for Father’s Day.

Javon can be reached on Instagram and Facebook via Meltoré International.