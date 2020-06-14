‘MY Soul Says Yes’ is a collage which serves as a testimony to the ingrained racism that black people experience in the United States and globally. Artist Stanwyck E. Cromwell addresses the issues of the American Constitution and the Bill of rights. The Guyanese-born artist has been residing in the USA for the past 50 years. He noted that over the years, little has changed regarding racism. As an artist who loves exploring new artistic horizons in search of knowledge and innovation, Stanwyck is comfortable with almost any medium. He frequently fuses his initial pencil sketch with the finished product. In so doing, he has devised ways and means of manipulating certain mediums based on their applications and drying time. This practice allows him to direct his creative energy in various directions, as opposed to focusing on one particular piece of art. When I saw his work on social media, I knew I had to write about it.

The first thing you notice about the collage entitled ‘My Soul Says Yes’ is the black man in the foreground. His eyes are closed and his head is covered as a sign of spiritual reverence and respect. To the left, the eye symbol, representing God’s all-seeing eye, looks you directly in the face. There are small, brightly painted motifs which represent hope. The most striking thing about this work of art is the newspaper clippings. Cromwell explained that these clippings are the contents of the Articles of the American Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The arrangement of these words suggests the lack of cohesiveness of these documents as it pertains to the continuous struggle of black people and other minority groups. His work stands in solidarity with the American protestors who are seeking change in policy. The fact remains that black people receive harsher punishments than other races do, especially whites and that by those who took an oath to serve and protect.

This collage captures different aspects of black history. It highlights the struggles of slavery, which stripped black people of their freedom. It addresses their right to vote. I particularly like the position of the stamp, stating, my vote counts. Placed in front of the man’s mouth, it demonstrates how one’s voice can make a change. I believe that that is why even now as Americans protest, they are encouraging young people to vote come November. The right and ability to vote has the potential to create drastic changes. Freedom, belief and press pass are all words from the First Amendment. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Americans are fighting for equal rights for all. This piece has a powerful message that I hope has inspired you.

Stanwyck E. Cromwell is a second-generation visual artist and an Adjunct Art Professor at Capital Community College, in Hartford Connecticut. He spent the majority of his adult life in the United States of America and currently resides in Bloomfield, Connecticut. His memory of Guyana is rich and abundant. His work is reminiscent of his cultural identity and is evident in his colour palette. The diverse cultures in American society contributed to his ability to create art that speaks to the soul. Stanwyck is a current member of some visual arts organisations. These include WEUS1 Artists Collective, Harlem NY Black Dimensions in Art Inc., Albany NY and others.