‘Nand Persaud’ comes to aid of Reg. 6 Fire Service

THE Nand Persaud Group of Companies has come to the aid of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) Berbice Division, with the donation of three water pumps.

The donation, which was at the request of the Service’s Berbice Division, comes at a time when the Department is in dire need of pumps to help in the execution of their duty. Recently, they have come under

heavy criticism for arriving at a fire scene only to be plagued by a multitude of mechanical issues at Ankerville, Port Mourant, East Berbice-Corentyne.

Chief Executive Officer of the Nand Persaud Group, Mohindra Persaud told the Guyana Chronicle that the Commander of the Berbice Division made a request for the pumps, and after recognising the need, the

company gladly made the donation promptly.

“We recognise the commitment to protecting communities,” he said, “but understand there are challenges faced. The donation is aimed at supporting and equipping the fire department to function fully.”

Persaud said that the GFS serves the need of everyone, and that the company was happy that they were able to render assistance when it was needed, so that the Service can be better equipped to execute their duties. The pumps, he noted, are portable, yet powerful, and would be able to make the lives of the firemen a lot easier, especially when priming their trucks.

Commander of the GFS Berbice Division, Hemchandra Persaud expressed gratitude to the company for recognising the need, and responding so promptly. He is also urging everyone to be vigilant, and take

precautions to prevent fires from occurring due to negligence or human error.

The pumps were handed over to the Commander on Thursday afternoon, a short while after the Rose Hall Fire crew experienced mechanical issues with their generator to power the pump on the truck to pull water from the trench. The new pumps will now be used as a back-up to prime the trucks, in the event the generator experiences similar issues, and can also be used directly to power the hoses to fight fires.