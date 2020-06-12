Linden robbery suspect nabbed with bloody clothing

KEON Harlequin, one of two suspects allegedly involved in a robbery in the mining town of Linden on Wednesday is currently in police custody, after being found with a bag containing an unlicenced pistol with ammunition and several pieces of garments with suspected blood stains.

According to police report, investigations revealed that, at about 14:30 hours, the two suspects approached Herbert Campbell, a Linden businessman, who was outside of his hardware store, ordered a rake and was determined to pay before the item was delivered.

However, during the process, the now dead suspect, Kevin Batson, allegedly drew a handgun, struck Campbell on his head and relieved him of the several items and cash with the help of Harlequin. The two suspects then reportedly discharged a round in the air before fleeing the scene.

The alleged suspects were shortly after chased and confronted in a nearby street by the businessman and another individual. It is alleged that the armed suspects began firing at the victim who drew his licensed pistol and returned fire, hitting Batson, who, along with Harlequin managed to escape.

Arriving on the scene were police officers who carried out a search in the area. In the process, Batson, the alleged armed suspect who was reportedly shot by the victim, suddenly emerged from the bushes while pointing his right hand which was wrapped with a red bandana at the police.

Twenty-two-year-old Batson was reportedly shot once in his right hip by a police officer.

A search was carried out on Batson and the victim’s cellphone, a sum of cash, among several other items belonging to the victim were found on him. A small quantity of suspected cannabis was also found in his possession. Batson was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead. Reports noted that the body which bore several suspected gunshot wounds is awaiting post mortem.

In the meantime, acting on intelligence, investigators visited a house at Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden, and detained the suspect, Harlequin, who was found with a bag containing an unlicenced pistol with two live ammunition, a toque, gloves, dove spray and several pieces of garments with suspected blood stains. Further investigations are currently being carried out.