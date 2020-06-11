Temporary road near Manari by-pass flooded

– Min. Trotman assures community repairs will commence when weather improves

THE Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) has indicated that repairs will commence as soon as possible on the temporary road adjacent to the Manari by-pass road. Such is necessary as the road has been flooded due to the torrential rainfall.

The Ministry says engineers are on standby, awaiting the improvement in the weather. Speaking to DPI, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, clarified that it was not the Manari by-pass road which was underwater. “It is not the by-pass road installed by JR Ranch, but instead a new alignment built to facilitate motorist while the Manari bridge is under construction.” Min. Trotman explained.

Drivers, in the meantime, are being directed through an alternative route through Nappi village. This route leads directly into Lethem. “Traffic is going through the old Nappi road and onto the new road opened this year that leads into Lethem,” Minister Trotman explained. Currently, the Manari bridge is being constructed as part of Government’s super-highway plan linking Linden in Region Ten, to Lethem in Region Nine.

The bridge was budgeted for in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s 2019 budgetary allocation. However, while (MPI) is the lead agency on the project, the Ministry of Natural Resources is lending support to ensure the road remains passable before, during, and after the rainy season, while the bridge is under construction. Regional Executive Officer, Carl Parker, told DPI that the Manari bridge is nearing completion and will accommodate light vehicular traffic in 2 weeks, as the contractor moves ahead with laying the bridge’s deck on Friday, June 12. Minister Trotman is urging all motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and to observe all safety signs when traversing the area. (DPI)