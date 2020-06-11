IDPADA-G Youth will maintain commitment to eliminating anti-blackness, discrimination, injustice

Dear Editor

THE International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana’s Youth Committee stands in solidarity with our counterparts around the world in affirming the statement: “Black Lives Matter” and we condemn in the strongest terms the racial injustice and violence perpetrated against people of African descent in Guyana and around the world.

In 2001, the international community adopted the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA) at the World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance. In 2015, the United Nations launched a Decade for People of African Descent under the theme, “Recognition, Justice & Development.” The right to life is the most essential of all fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; and persons of African descent in Guyana are no strangers to this right being infringed with impunity. Thus, the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana, since its establishment in 2018, has worked assiduously to ensure that people of African descent are treated fairly and with dignity by the state and by their peers. Yet we remain fully cognisant of the endemic anti-blackness that continues to destroy the social, economic, moral and political fabric of the Guyanese society. We remember the 400+ African-Guyanese young men who were eliminated during the period 1992 to 2015 by state-sponsored violence. For many mothers and fathers, justice remains elusive.

We will never forget, we will continue to say their names and to take action to address this injustice. Over the last few months, we have experienced a spike in racial tensions; dissemination of ideas based on perceptions of racial superiority; incitement of racial hatred and violence emanating from many Guyanese directed towards persons of African descent. We recall the violent protests which erupted following the March 2 General and Regional Elections, that targeted people of African descent, including the harming of innocent schoolchildren. The inherent anti-blackness in our institutions continues to pose significant hurdles to the economic and social advancement of persons of African descent.

Many of our young people continue to face stigma and discrimination overtly and covertly, daily. As anti-blackness continues to be Guyana’s nightmare, the experiences of persons of African descent continue to be invalidated and discarded and our society continues to protect its ugliness by denying the difficulties associated with enjoying their rights as citizens. IDPADA-G Youth will continue to commit to the noble goal of eliminating all forms of anti-blackness, discrimination and injustice locally, regionally and globally.

Regards

IDPADA-G Youth