Guyana records two new cases of COVID-19

– two persons recover, active cases down to 59

IT is evident that Guyana is not “out of the woods” when it comes to the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), as the country recorded two new cases of the disease within the past 24 hours.

Director of Primary Health Services, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, said the new cases were found after health authorities tested 38 persons between Monday and Tuesday.

To date, the total number of persons tested is 1,854 with the total number of negative cases being 1,698 and 156 positive cases.

Of the total number of cases, 86 persons have recovered and 12 persons have died, but there are 59 active cases, of which 58 are in institutional isolation and one person is in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“I wish to turn the spotlight on the Caribbean. As you are aware, most of the Caribbean countries managed to limit the transmission of COVID-19 in their country, with Guyana, Jamaica and Haiti being among the only countries that continued to report new cases.

“Bravo to Barbados and Trinidad who have reported no new cases in 14 and seven days respectively and Antigua that has not reported any new cases in 35 days,” said Dr. Hamilton in a virtual COVID-19 update, on Tuesday.

Those countries should serve as encouragement for Guyanese, who still choose to flout the control measures and act callously, by not doing their part in fighting the disease.

“I wish to underscore and remind our fellow Guyanese to be cognisant of the contributory factors leading to the decline in the number of reported cases – chysical distancing, Cough and sneeze etiquette, handwashing and most importantly staying at home. Let’s prioritise them so that Guyana, too, can begin to see no new cases,” Dr. Hamilton advised.

She further advised persons to utilise testing facilities and hospitals, once they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or if they were in contact with someone who was infected.

Health authorities here continue to work towards strengthening the healthcare system to respond to COVID-19 on a long-term basis. The potential and existing activities are part of a plan to have a comprehensive COVID-19 health network, whereby patients across the country’s 10 administrative regions will be able to access these services.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remains the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities outside of Georgetown which have recorded cases.

Among communities on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) where cases have been recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey. Among communities on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) where there were cases are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri. Health authorities are also placing emphasis on the four hinterland regions, especially now that three of them have recorded cases of COVID-19.

NEED FOR SURVEILLANCE

The need for surveillance in those regions is also important, because Guyana’s South American neighbour, Brazil, is now rated as the COVID-19 epicentre of the Americas.

“We continue to plead with the residents of Regions One, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine to remain on high alert recognising that our neighbours, Brazil, Venezuela and Suriname are reporting new cases,” said Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Boyle, in her update last Friday.

“Residents of Region Seven, with the new cases in Venezuela, and the upsurge in your region, your vulnerability is increased. We are calling on the Toshaos and other authorities to ensure that residents do not cross borders, and that persons from those other countries are not entering your community. Community members must report any migrant entering your community and anyone who has signs and symptoms, and immediately bring this to the attention of the health authorities,” Dr. Boyle advised.

As is evident, COVID-19 remains a serious issue, not just here in Guyana, but globally as well; and, according to global statistics, there are over 6.9 million cases of COVID-19, with over 400,000 deaths. And, with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.