Pacquiao takes aim at Philippines presidency

RING legend and current WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao is eying a run for president of the Philippines in 2022.

The eight-division world champ originally got into politics in 2009 and won a senate seat in 2016. Incumbent president Rodrigo Duterte is ineligible for re-election and the election to decide Duterte’s successor will take place on May 9, 2022.

In the meantime, the 41-year-old Pacquiao is expected to continue to fight for one more year. He may next fight in oil-rich Bahrain, which is reportedly looking to bankroll some major boxing events. (Fightnews)