Fisheries Department observes World Ocean Day

AS World Ocean Day is observed today, June 8, 2020, the Fisheries Department of the Ministry of Agriculture is urging citizens to ensure that the oceans and waterways remain pristine and free of plastics and other debris that impact biodiversity, more so the many species of sea turtle that call our shores home.

Celebrated under the theme, “Innovation for sustainable oceans,” the department wishes to recognise the contributions of the fisherfolk, employees and other industry professionals, who continue to ply their trade in an effort to ensure food security and environmental stewardship.

“The conservation and sustainable use of oceans can only be achieved with collective efforts and collaborating at all levels and across many sectors,” a release stated.

“The Fisheries Department remains committed to promoting the sustainable development of the nation’s fishery resources for the benefit of the participants in the sector and the national economy,” it added.

Alluding to the importance of the ocean, its resources and the invaluable contributions by the Guyanese fisherfolk to the economy, it was noted that the fisheries sector contributes significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

The sector employs approximately 10,000 persons directly and indirectly, with jobs including, but not limited to boat-building to fish-processing and distribution. Though not the largest natural resource sector, the contributions of our fisheries are invaluable.

The department has over the past year made tremendous strides aimed at preserving the state of our fishery resources, from achieving marine stewardship council (MSC) certification to ensure the ecologically sound harvesting of our Atlantic Seabob.

As part of its vision to ensure proper management in the artisanal and industrial fishing sectors, new management plans were developed and approved with the assistance of our partners and other ocean stakeholders. It is continually engaged in monitoring, control and surveillance activities in an effort to tackle Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing. This practice is responsible for the loss of marine biodiversity and negatively impacts the livelihoods of our fisherfolk.

In addition, several innovative research projects have also been developed by the staff, ranging from sustainable feed development for aquaculture, to the rearing of alternative species and evaluating the sustainability of hook- and-line versus the trap-fishing methodology. The concept of integrated marine planning and management as a means of combating threats to the ocean space from marine debris and climate change was also investigated and presented at the first Fisheries Department Research Presentations, during Agriculture Month 2019.

Meanwhile, as part of the celebrations, today, the Fisheries Department recommends the viewing of ‘The End of The Line’ by Rupert Murray and ‘A Plastic Ocean’ by Craig Leeson, which look at the consequences of unchecked, unregulated sea-fishing across the globe and the impacts of marine plastics and other debris on our oceans and waterways, respectively.