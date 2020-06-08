CHC, GWI and UNICEF to distribute hygiene kits in Region One

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Thursday last received 1200 care packages/hygiene kits for distribution to Venezuelan migrants and locals of Region One (Barima-Waini) to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release from GWI, this gesture comes on the heels of a collaborative effort among the Canadian High Commission (CHC) of Guyana, UNICEF and GWI to improve sanitation conditions in Regions One and Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), through the construction of Ventilated Improved Pit Latrines (VIP) and hand-washing sinks.

GWI Consultant Dr. Darren Shako, according to the release, said to date approximately 60 VIP toilets were constructed in Region One and residents there also previously benefitted from sanitation training and a set of hygiene kits.

He also noted that the project among the three entities was recently expanded to cater for the hygiene kits in view of COVID-19.

“We understood their needs and so we went beyond the scope of water services and decided to provide this,” Dr. Shako said, adding that they hope to meet other needs in the near future.

According to GWI’s Managing-Director Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, when UNICEF approached GWI to execute the works there was no hesitation, as the initiative coincided with the utility’s efforts and President David Granger’s call for equity between the coastland and the hinterland.

He noted that GWI has just completed a squatters’ analysis to improve water access in those communities and is working on schools to ensure their water supply is in a state of readiness when school re-opens.

The managing-director posited that GWI looks forward to working towards improving the living conditions of both the migrants and the local hinterland population.

The release said Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee dubbed it the perfect collaboration. She noted that while the commission donated approximately GYD$7.2M, it relies on local agencies such as GWI and implementing agencies such as UNICEF for their expertise.